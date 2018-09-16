ANP candidates asks EC to take notice of interference in by-poll

MARDAN : Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for PK-53, Ahmed Khan Bahadur has asked the Election Commissioner to take notice of the interference of provincial government and tehsil Mardan administration in the by-election.

In a letter wrote to the Election Commissioner, Ahmed Khan Bahadur alleged that Senior Minister Atif Khan and Tehsil Nazim Ayub Khan are actively engaged in motivating the voters of the constituency in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

He in his letter stated they are promising developmental works and supplying of electricity transformers to various localities of the constituency. “It is clear violation of the election rules and using of unfair use of officials status”, he added.

The ANP candidate requested the election commissioner to take necessary action under the relevant election rules and stop them from exercising their undue use of official positions so that the by-election could held in clear and transparent manner.

Share on: WhatsApp