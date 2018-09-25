ANP backs proposal of granting citizenship to Afghans

Says nation united against Indian threats

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Though the opposition parties including PML Nawaz and People’s Party have said big no to the Prime Minister Imran Khan proposal of granting citizenship to the Afghan Refugees, the Awami National Party (ANP) that is close ally of PML-N has in a big development supported the idea saying three generations refugees have grown up in Pakistan.

“I fully support Primer Minister Khan’s announcement about citizenship to Afghan refugees as this step would not affect interests of others. The citizenship was a human rights issue hence the third generation of the Afghan refugees should be given Pakistani citizenship, I am also Pakistani Afghan”. The Central president of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan observed while addressing a media conference here on Monday. He stressed that Afghans should be given citizenship under international law.

The ANP supremo also came hard on the hostile neighbouring country and strongly condemned the Indian army chief statement against Pakistan saying if India attacked Pakistan we all would fight for the motherland. Asfandyar opined that the political issue could not be solved through use of gun.

The ANP chief, however, said ANP was part of the opposition and would continue to be the part of the opposition. Wali reiterated opposition to the construction of Kalabagh dam, adding that he was not afraid of even being declared as traitor on this issue.

Share on: WhatsApp