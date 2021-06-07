Anoushey Ashraf bashed for wearing revealing clothes in TV show

Pakistan actress Anoushey Ashraf faces backlash on social media after she appeared on a TV show wearing a revealing dress.

Ahsan Khan, who hosts a show Time Out with Ahsan Khan on a private news channel, shared a clip of the program on her Instagram.

For the episode, he had invited Pakistani stars Ayesha Omar and Anoushey Ashraf, who appeared in a see-through shirt that exposed her undergarments.

The bold dress outraged netizens, who lambasted her on social media.

