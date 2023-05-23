Anoushay Abbasi sets temperature rising with new beach pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Anoushay Abbasi has been winning the hearts of social media users with her stunning looks and outstanding acting skills.

The Prem Gali star is back in the town to steal the attention of her fans with her charm, and killer looks. The 29-year-old is a gifted beauty as the actor uses her star power to make fans glued to the screens.

In the latest developments, Abbasi stunned everyone with extremely loved-up snaps in which she posed on the backdrop of a beach.

The pictures left netizens swooning over her sheer splendor as the showbiz star slayed in a red Arielle linen maxi attire.

Besides oozing oomph in a bright red dress, she posed with her husband and also shared a clip from French Beach in the port city.

For the unversed, Abbasi entered showbiz as Video Jockey and later appeared in acting. She made her acting debut with Tootey Huwey Per, and since then she appeared in several TV dramas, including Mera Saaein, Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi, Malika-e-Aliya, Kaisi Aurat Hoon Main, and Kuch Na Kaho.