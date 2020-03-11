Another zero-doze child crippled for life in Tank

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A 36-month old female child is crippled for life as second polio case of the year has been reported from union council Khesarai, Tehsil Jandola of Tank district, taking total provincial case count to 13 in 2020.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) lab report issued here on Wednesday, stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case has been collected from the 36 months old minor girl and were tested positive for poliomyelitis.

The medical history of the affected child shows that she was zero doze and has a travel history to Shadikhel area in Lakki Marwat district. She belongs to a poor family and the family is refusal to essential immunization including anti-polio drops. Commenting on the reporting of new polio case from the province, Provincial EOC Coordinator has reiterated that vaccination in every round of polio campaign along with essential immunization was the only solution.

He said that misconceptions and demand-based refusal was the biggest cause of continuous virus circulation and rising polio cases in the province. “Polio is communicable disease and survive in human gut for which vaccination at regular interval was vital to boost immunity of children against the crippling disease”, he added.