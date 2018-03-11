Another Zainab raped in Gujar Khan, man in custody

RAWALPINDI : A man has been arrested over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Gujar Khan district of Punjab, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused, identified as 18-year-old Adnan, was taken into custody after he allegedly abused Zainab in Chakrali Badhal village.

The lead investigator and in-charge Qazian Police Station, Raja Aizaz Azeem told media persons that the victim was transferred to a local hospital for medical checkup.

Further investigation will be initiated following the medical report, the officer added.

The incident follows the kidnapping, rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in the eastern city of Kasur.

Zainab disappeared in January while returning from a Quranic studies class to her aunt’s house; five days later, her battered corpse was discovered in a garbage dump nearby.

The girl’s death led to violent protests against alleged police inaction in Kasur, as well as the cities of Lahore and Karachi. Two people died in the clashes with the security forces.

She was the eighth child to have been found raped and murdered in the Punjab district over the past year.

Imran Ali, 24, who has also been linked to murders and sexual assaults of other girls in the region, was given four death sentences in February.

Orignally published by INP