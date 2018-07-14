Another victim of Mastung blast died, death toll reaches 131

QUETTA : Another victim of Mastung blast on Saturday succumbed to injuries, mounting the death toll to 131 people.

A suicide blast ripped through a crowd at a political rally in Mastung on Friday, killing 128 including younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate, Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and one more injured in the hospital died on Saturday morning after which the death toll has reached to 131.

The blast is the latest in a string of attacks that have spurred fears of violence ahead of nationwide polls on July 25. Authorities said the suicide bomber detonated in the middle of a compound where the political meeting was taking place.

One political worker, Salam Baloch, said he heard a “deafening blast” and saw a “thick grey ball of fire and smoke”.

“People put bodies and the injured in rickshaws and other vehicles and rushed them to hospital before rescue officials arrived,” he added.

Emergency workers also shuttled victims in ambulances as bystanders sobbed in the darkness due to the lack of electricity in the impoverished area.

Survivors in blood-smeared clothes were taken to hospitals in Mastung and nearby Quetta, where they were greeted by tense crowds of mourners. The deceased could be seen covered in shrouds.

