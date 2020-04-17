Another truck with passengers impounded

The police on Friday foiled a bid to transport passengers in a truck to Quetta in city’s area of 4K Chowrangi.

There is a ban on the inter-city transport in Sindh in a bid to control over spread of the coronavirus.As per details, a truck was intercepted by the police at the check-post, when it was on the way to Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta.

During the checking 22 passengers were recovered from the vehicle.The police impounded the vehicle and registered cases against the passengers and the truck driver.In a similar move reported, last month, the Gadap police had foiled a bid to transport 25 passengers to Hyderabad in a truck, during checking at the check post.

The passengers were kept in police custody for two hours as punishment and then allowed them to leave to their homes. The transporters were charging rs.300 each from the passengers for Hyderabad.The police had said a case is being lodged against the truck-driver for violating the travel ban, amid coronavirus fears.