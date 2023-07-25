In another step towards Hinduization of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led Indian govt is moving to amend the so-called J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 to reserve three more seats in the territory’s Legislative Assembly for Kashmiri Hindu migrants.

Two seats will be reserved for those Hindu Pandits who migrated from the Valley and one for those who left Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the time of partition and settled in different parts of the occupied territory, with the aim to further consolidate New Delhi’s position in the IIOJK assembly, and install a Hindu chief minister in the Muslim dominated region as a result of elections, if held.

The Modi regime through its delimitation com-mission has already given 6 more seats to Hindu dominated Jammu region and only one to Muslim Majority Kashmir valley despite the fact that population of Jammu is less than that of the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha very soon.

After the recent delimitation process, the num-ber of seats in the Legislative Assembly of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has gone up from 107 to 114, with nine seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

On the seat reserved for ‘Kashmiri Migrants’, the amended Bill says, “…Lieutenant Governor of the Jammu and Kashmir may nominate not more than two members, one of whom shall be a woman, from the community of Kashmiri Migrants, to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly”.—KMS