Another step towards digital Punjab

INFORMATION technology indeed has brought a revolution in the life of the peoples worldwide making it easier and dignified. Now with their mobile applications they can perform the task for which they earlier had to face a lot of hassle and stand in long queues.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the Punjab Government is also applying modern technology to keep pace with fast developing societies and ensure better service delivery to the people at their doorsteps. In yet another step towards digitalisation, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has established 8th mega state-of-the-art modern e-Khidmat Centre in Lahore to facilitate general public by providing them more than seventeen districts, provincial and federal services under one roof such as issuance of Learner Driving Licence, Domicile, Character Certificates, Traffic Fine Collection, NADRA, Token Tax Payment, New Vehicle Registration, Marriage, Birth, Divorce, Death Certificates, Banking Services, Pakistan Post Office Services, etc. The Centre would start its routine function from today (Friday). The Provincial Government has also established these centres in other major cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur and according to one estimate about seventeen hundred thousand people have so far benefited from the services being provided at the centres. In fact by using e-Khidmat mobile iphone/Android mobile application, the people are accessing the services in a cost effective manner from their houses and offices while avoiding long queues and wait. We expect that not only the scope of e-Khidmat centres will be further expanded in other districts of Punjab but other provincial governments will also take steps towards introducing such applications in their areas of precincts for the convenience of people. At the federal level, an e-governance system was launched several years ago while it has been introduced in some Ministries and Divisions but it is time that the project should be completed at the earliest to ensure better service delivery. Besides efforts towards providing ICT and broadband services in under-served areas must be expedited as the use of modern technology coupled with better road infrastructure will definitely generate immense economic activity in those areas and help steer them out of backwardness.

