Another sedition charge: FIA lodges FIR against PTI’s Shaukat Tarin

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Shaukat Tarin, former finance minister belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The case has been registered under Section 20 of PECA [Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act], read with 124-A (Sedition) and 505 PPC (Statements conducing to public mischief).

Based on audio clips which emerged last year, in which the former finance minister allegedly incited the then provincial finance ministers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with mala fide intentions and ulterior motives against the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the FIR, provisions of sedition and incitement have been added. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had already told the media that the government had given permission to the FIA for lodging FIR and to arrest Shaukat Tarin.

Media reports quote FIA sources as saying that the immediate arrest of Shaukat Tarin was not possible as he was out of the country since last month; however, people engaged in the investigation of the case would wait for his arrival in Pakistan.