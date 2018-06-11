Another roadside birth

BIRTHS on the footpaths and roadsides have become a more frequent occurrence in our country depicting clearly an appalling state of affairs in the healthcare system. In yet another embarrassing incident, a woman gave birth to a baby girl on the footpath on Friday night outside the Ghazi Khan Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan after being denied admission by the hospital administration.

In fact it is not the first incident of its kind as quite recently many such incidents of roadside births or births in auto rickshaws have been reported not only in cities of Punjab but also other provinces. These incidents should clearly put the heads of all relevant quarters in utter shame especially those who repeatedly remained at the helm of affairs. Big claims are always made by political parties and governments about bringing improvement in the living standards of people but on the ground, the situation is totally different as poor people are really struggling to get the very basic medical treatment and care at the public sector hospitals — something which is their fundamental constitutional right. As the case in point, it is a known fact that majority of the women in far flung and rural areas have no access to a lady doctor or even trained midwives. Even the district headquarters hospitals in several cities are not well equipped to handle such cases and mostly women are referred to hospitals in big cities. So it is anybody’s guess how many women would have given births on their way to these hospitals from their towns.

The situation of our hospitals in big cities is also something that we cannot really boast of or take pride in as the scenes of one bed accommodating two or more women are quite common there. Firstly, as far as the latest case in D G Khan is concerned, we will urge the interim caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari to personally take notice of it and initiate strict action against the hospital staff who put life of mother and child at stake by denying admission to the woman. Those found involved in the negligence and carelessness should be terminated from service in order to set an example for others. Secondly, time has come that adequate arrangements are put in place at all public sector hospitals to cope with any such or other emergency like situation. According to a recent UNICEF report, Pakistan has the world’s highest newborn mortality rate which we understand could be prevented to a great deal if steps are taken towards provision of doorstep treatment to women through trained midwives and health workers. What is critical is the political will to invest in building a strong healthcare system without which we cannot improve both our human and economic indicators.

