Another relief for Imran Khan as court bars authorities from arresting PTI chief till May 17

ISLAMABAD – In a major relief to defiant Pakistani leader Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court restricted the authorities from detaining Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in all cases till (May 17).

A 2-member bench of Islamabad High Court announced the verdict on petitions filed by the PTI chairman who is also present in the court with beefed-up security at the court premises.

Earlier in the day, former premier Imran Khan secured two-week interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which he was arrested by the country’s anti-graft agency earlier this week.

The former premier was brought to court in tight security while a large number of former ruling party flocked there. Paramilitary troops and Islamabad police were deployed outside the high court and in the capital in order to avoid any untoward situation.

The development comes a day after Supreme Court declared Imran’s arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the High Court at 11:00 am on Friday for bail.