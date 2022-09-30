Another purported audio of Imran Khan surfaces online

Islamabad: Another purported audio leak of Imran Khan went viral on Friday. This leak, however, features the former Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and former Federal Minister Asad Umar. The then-Principal Secretary of the prime minister, Azam Khan, is also part of this leak.

In the audio leak, the four people could be heard discussing the reality of the “cypher”.

Purported audio clip of Imran Khan goes viral

This audio leak, coupled with the leaks of PM Shehbaz and Imran Khan’s earlier audio, added more to concerns about the Prime Minister’s Office’s security.

In the previous audio clip, PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be heard allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher.

In response, Azam could be heard telling Imran Khan Khan a whole scheme of how to use the cypher to forward PTI’s political agenda — and in that, he also suggests using Foreign Secretary so the matter can be highlighted at a “bureaucratic level”. Similarly, in this today’s audio clip, the group could be heard allegedly “playing” the cypher.

What is more interesting is the fact that in both the clips, Imran Khan could be heard not mentioning “America” under any circumstances.