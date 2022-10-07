Another purported audio clip of Imran Khan surfaces

Islamabad: Another purported audio clip of former Prime Minister Imran Khan went viral on Friday. In the audio clip, Imran Khan could be heard talking about the “number game” that back in April contributed to his ouster from the premiership.

Although it is not clear whom he is speaking to in the audio clip, the PTI Chairman can be clearly heard saying: “You are mistaken in thinking the number game is complete.”

BREAKING: Another alleged audio of ex PM @ImranKhanPTI surfaces. pic.twitter.com/9NBrcNT5lG — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) October 7, 2022

This adds to the list of a couple of audio leaks that already surfaced a few days ago in which the former Prime Minister could be heard discussing the reality of the “cipher”.

In one clip, Imran Khan could be heard talking to his then-principal secretary Azam Khan. In another such clip, former Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar could be heard discussing the cipher along with Imran Khan and Azam Khan.

