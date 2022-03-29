Another PTI MNA defects and joins PMLN; announces to vote opposition in no-trust motion

By
Web Desk
-
47
Another PTI MNA defects joins PMLN

Islamabad: Adding more to the woes of the ruling PTI, another dissident MNA Chaudhry Muhammed Asim Nazir defected from the party and joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

The PTI MNA from Faisalabad announced his decision on Twitter saying that he has resigned from his post as Parliamentary Secretary of PTI After consulting with dignitaries in his constituency.

The dissident lawmaker also decided to give his vote to President PMLN Shahbaz Sharif in the no-trust motion in the wider interest of Pakistan.

Previous articleTareen group to support Ch. Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab candidate
Next articleNorth Macedonia looking to end Ronaldo’s WC dream

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR