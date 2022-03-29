Another PTI MNA defects and joins PMLN; announces to vote opposition in no-trust motion

Islamabad: Adding more to the woes of the ruling PTI, another dissident MNA Chaudhry Muhammed Asim Nazir defected from the party and joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

The PTI MNA from Faisalabad announced his decision on Twitter saying that he has resigned from his post as Parliamentary Secretary of PTI After consulting with dignitaries in his constituency.

I'll give my vote to President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif in the wider interest of Pakistan.#ووٹ_کو_عزت_دو pic.twitter.com/w4isB0ziK4 — Ch Muhammad Asim Nazir (@ChAsimNazir) March 28, 2022

The dissident lawmaker also decided to give his vote to President PMLN Shahbaz Sharif in the no-trust motion in the wider interest of Pakistan.