Another Palestinian journalist shot dead by Israeli forces

By
Web Desk
-
10
Palestinian journalist

Israel killed another Palestinian journalist on Wednesday morning in Hebron, when the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot 31-years old Ghofran Warasnah.

Ghofran Warsnah was shot and wounded by the IOF in Hebron’s Al-Aroub camp. She was taken to Al-Ahli Hospital after being critically injured, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, she was a journalist who had previously been imprisoned by the Israeli occupation.

Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Earlier, a 51-year-old journalist of the Qatari media company, Al Jazeera, was shot dead by the Israeli forces during their raid on the Jenin refugee camp. The journalist, who was wearing a press vest, died on the spot as she was shot in the face.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition.

Read: Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque condemnable: PM Shehbaz

Read: UN Security Council condemns killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Previous articleUkraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Next articleMoeen Ali awarded OBE for services to cricket

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR