Another Palestinian journalist shot dead by Israeli forces

Israel killed another Palestinian journalist on Wednesday morning in Hebron, when the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot 31-years old Ghofran Warasnah.

Ghofran Warsnah was shot and wounded by the IOF in Hebron’s Al-Aroub camp. She was taken to Al-Ahli Hospital after being critically injured, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, she was a journalist who had previously been imprisoned by the Israeli occupation.

Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Earlier, a 51-year-old journalist of the Qatari media company, Al Jazeera, was shot dead by the Israeli forces during their raid on the Jenin refugee camp. The journalist, who was wearing a press vest, died on the spot as she was shot in the face.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition.

