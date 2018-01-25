Another national narrative

Reema Shaukat

WE have seen our homeland standing against all odds. It was the test of time when we witnessed all political parties and whole nation on one page when a narrative was launched after APS attack in the form of National Action Plan (NAP). This 20 point agenda brought an appraisal or strategies against terrorism and militancy in Pakistan. NAP truly was the need of hour but over the years, it was observed that it was not able to bring the desired results. Though the counter terrorism strategies are practiced but still not able to curb this menace forever. NAP was a comprehensive and consolidated measures by the government and law enforcement agencies to eradicate extremism in country and all political and religious parties despite their difference of opinion on certain other matters, agreed and showed willingness on this NAP. It’s a long debate about the implementation of NAP and flaws which caused damage to the prolific results of NAP.

Recently, religious scholars of country gathered under one roof and gave a 22-point joint declaration naming it as Paigham-i-Pakistan. This Paigham-i-Pakistan’ fatwa (decree) is to address the challenges of sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism. In a ceremony held at the Presidency, political and religious party’s representatives emphasised on national solidarity and called for a unanimous, undisputed narrative to fight the terrorism in the country. President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing the ceremony said that the issuance of the unanimous fatwa through consultations is a step in the right direction and it would go a long way in projecting the soft and positive image of Pakistan across the globe. He further highlighted that this decree, prepared in the light of true teachings of Islam, will transform hearts of people and pave the way for their salvation in the hereinafter. The President pointed out that the state and its institutions to a certain extent fell short of exercising their responsibilities during 1970s to 1990s which resulted in several complexities.

He said the nation sacrificed 70,000 precious lives and suffered huge financial loss due to terrorism and urged all segments of the nation to make a resolve not to repeat such mistakes. He further said that the roots of extremism and militancy lied in intolerance and in not appreciating different points of views, which fostered sectarianism by eliminating moderation. He said the country’s constitution provided a strong foundation for national unity and communal harmony, and was the fundamental narrative based on the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah and on the sagacity of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He regarded the Constitution as the essence of Charter of Medina and the agreement between the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Christian tribe of Najran. “It is our foremost responsibility that we must hold this foundation (Constitution). It is the base which will provide us the strength to achieve a dignified place amongst the comity of nations and enable us to meet the challenges at national level. Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said “a unanimous narrative showed the resolve of Pakistan to end the extremism and terrorism from the country”. He said that war on terror will continue until the end of terrorism. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also emphasized the need for promoting unity at all levels in country to achieve a bright future. He highlighted that international community needs to fulfil its obligations in order to tackle terrorism successfully.

The fatwa which is signed by 1800 clerics from different school of thoughts in Pakistan states that suicide attacks are haram or forbidden. The ruling states that those who commit suicide attacks, those who order such attacks, those who train such people are all considered rebels against the true spirit of Islam. The decree further said Pakistan state has the right to act against people who commit such act. It outlined clearly that the act of waging war and bloodshed in the name of Jihad can only be initiated by the State. Those who impose their viewpoints on by force are responsible for spreading mischief on earth (Fasad fil Arz). The fatwa also mentioned that armed conflict in the name of Islamic Law (Shariaa’h) is forbidden (Haram) in Pakistan.

The declarations in this fatwa are not new but what the Islam has taught us more than 1400 years ago. There is a dire need that clergies, Islamic scholars must clearly convey the teachings of Islam in true essence and according to the need of present world. Where frustrations are increasing day by day and so-called holders of Islam are brain washing innocents, it is the responsibility of state to rheostat such elements which are leading to intolerance. Not alone these objectives or measures to control such elements are done in single day but its high time now. This peril of terrorism which is persisting at all levels must now be obliterated. It is not about just suicide attacks but the wrong practices of society must be chalked out and solved. Madaris play a significant role for Islamic teachings but if they are kept unchecked, definitely their malfunctioning will give suicide bombers or insane people to country. Like NAP, from Paigham-i-Pakistan, people expect implementation and improvement in all domains. Narratives, legislation, drafts, charters or any kind of declaration lose their worth if they are not implemented and acted upon timely.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.