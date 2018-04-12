Another MQM-P lawmaker joins PSP

Another MQM-P lawmaker Syed Anwar Raza on Wednesday announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party.

He announced to join the Pak Sarzameen Party in a press conference at PSP Headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan House, along with PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal.

On April 8, three Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmakers on Sunday announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party.

Those who joined included Member National Assembly Mehboob Alam, provincial assembly lawmakers Saifuddin Khalid and Kamran Farouqi.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal said that within few days 4 MNA’s and 4 MPA’s have announced their inclusion in his party.

We never abused anyone and we were sure that many people will join us as we have continued our struggle for better Pakistan, he added. These defections are part of the ongoing defections from MQM-P which had occurred in the last more than a week due to the ongoing rifts among the party factions led by Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

As per details, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Muzammil Qureshi joined Pak Sarzameen Party on April 04.Qureshi was elected member of the National Assembly MNA from NA-253. He was also elected member Sindh Assembly in 2008.

Similarly, another Member National Assembly from Hyderabad, Syed Waseem Hussain announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party on April 01. On March 29, MQM-P’s federal legislator Dr Fauzia switched loyalties and announced on Thursday to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pakistan Sarzameen Party at the party’s central office, Pakistan House.Two former members of the MQM-P announced their joining in the Kamal-led party. Naheed Begum who is a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh from the constituency PSW-153 and Naila Munir, an MPA on a reserved seat for women RSW-155, announced they were joining Kamal’s party during a press conference held in Karachi.—INP

