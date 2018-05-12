Another milestone achieved by PTA

PAKISTAN Telecommunication Authority (PTA) achieved another milestone on Thursday in the telecom sector by formally launching a Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) that will allow for the blocking of stolen and smuggled cell phones, rendering them useless. PTA Chairman Muhammad Naveed touted the acquisition of the DIRBs as a move that will improve the telecom sector by helping improve collection of tax and tracking down illegal devices in cooperation with law enforcement agencies. In the first phase, he said that stolen and lost devices would be blocked while in the second phase devices are in people’s use will be inspected.

In fact different countries have already introduced or launched similar systems in order to prevent their countries from the negative impact of illegal and counterfeit devices and in our view the introduction of the same technology in Pakistan was need of the hour given the strong influx of mobile devices including counterfeit and unlicensed ones that made their way to the country following the introduction of 3G and 4 G networks in April 2014, which was impacting the government, mobile network operators/distributors and the consumers. Then most importantly mobile snatching incidents at gun point over the years have also witnessed an upsurge without any exception of rural and urban areas. Therefore, we consider the launch of DIRBS an important step by PTA which will not only protect the rights of consumers but also greatly contribute to addressing security related issues as this unique system will curb illegal imports, facilitate legitimate device importers, and mobile device users. By allowing import of devices through legal means will also help the government increase its tax collection from the telecom sector. In the nutshell, DIRBs and its successful implementation will benefit the entire mobile ecosystem of the country.

The success of this system also lies in the better coordination and cooperation between the mobile network operators and the PTA, and it is also of vital importance that the cellular companies also carry out extensive awareness campaigns including through the media to educate the consumers verify the validity of mobile devices in their use and the procedure for verification of mobile devices available for sale/purchase, using the field verification system of DIRBS. In addition, the PTA needs to further strengthen web and internet content filtering system in order to save the children and youth from any abuse. With this, the effort to expand telecom services to underserved areas must continue so that the people of these areas could also benefit from the uses of latest communication tools.

