Another man commits suicide in Makkah’s grand mosque

Makkah

In another shocking incident, an Asian expatriate living in Saudi Arabia has committed suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

The man, who identified as Bangladesh national, threw himself from one of the floors of the multi-story building and fell on the “tawaf” area where pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, reported GDN Online on Friday. The deceased suffered multiple fractures after throwing himself.

Another Sudanese man who was praying in the circumambulation area was wounded during the incident, leaving him with a dislocated shoulder and broken teeth.

The police launched an inquiry into the death of the man who jumped the metal barriers and threw from the first floor.

Last week, a French national had died after throwing himself to the ground from the roof of the Grand Mosque in the Holy city of Makkah.

The youngster jumped from the roof of the Grand Mosque generally labeled Haram Sharif by the Muslims, to the ground, which caused his death immediately.—INP