Another labourer loses life by stone crushing plant

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The illegal quarrying by stone crusher plants which has already chewed many hills in Pathargarh area in limits of Hassanabdal Police station causing serious environmental threats to the area has continued to playing havoc with human lives as another labour lost his life at the plant on Saturday raising eye brows over the state of safety measures and implementation of labour laws in the stone crusher industry.

Sources said that Ibraheem Khan along with his father Wali Mohammad was working on a stone crusher plant when they were buried undet the stones which fell over them due to blasting.