Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The caretaker provincial Minister for Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facing charges of advancing his political agenda, has tendered his resignation in the backdrop of the controversy arising out of his alleged involvement in the Political activities. He is the second caretaker Minister to have resigned within a week time.

Shahid Khattak, who was accused of addressing a political rally, was recommended by the Election Commission of Pakistan to be removed from his slot and the commission has through a letter asked the caretaker Chief Minister for the removal of Mr. Khattak from the caretaker cabinet.

Though Shahid Khattak denied the charges of being Political saying he has only addressed the gathering of his supporters and elders of his constituency at his premises, yet his clarification was ridiculed by the relevant quarters.

On the other hand Shahid Khattak has announced to contest election against the former PTI Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak who has recently launched a new party titled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Parliamentarians.

Shahid Khattak said he will inflict crushing defeat on Pervez Khattak in his own constituency Noshehra. Earlier caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Adnan Jalil quit his office reportedly after developing differences with the provincial leadership of his party ANP. He was being accused of not toeing the Party policy and instead supporting the Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali whom the ANP and other parties of PDM including PPP and PML N KP chapter are accusing of only upholding the interest of his Party the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and trying to causing dent to the other member parties of the PDM.