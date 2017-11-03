Another key MQM leader Nasir Jamal joins PSP

Former deputy convener and senior leader of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) Nasir Jamal has parted ways with his former party and announced to join Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

PSP leader Anis Qaimkhani made a formal announcement in this regard at a press conference at party head office in Karachi.

Jamal was one of the staunch and active leaders of the MQM on social media who vigorously defended the party against all criticisms since it landed in hot water after Rangers raid at Nine Zero in March 2015.

Qaimkhani claimed that those who joined the PSP had their houses attacked after the decision, but they didn’t budge from their decision.

He also hit out at general notion and claims surrounding new entrants to PSP that the party had a ‘dry clean’ mechanism to make new party leaders squeaky clean.

After March 2016 [the day when Mustafa Kamal reemerged to political scene of Karachi and dropped a bombshell on MQM with startling revelations], Qaimkhani said, PSP held at least 100 press conferences following by new inductions into the party.

He said MQM’s electoral success was mainly due to party’s organization structure in the city.

Alongside Jamal, 16 other party workers of the MQM also announced their defection to the PSP.

On March 3, 2016, Mustafa Kamal held a headline-making press conference after return to country and blasted the MQM founder ALtaf Hussain of several wrongdoings including criminal activities through hitmen to keep control of the city.

Addressing a crowded press conference in Karachi, Kamal had said, “We [party workers] took enmities for Altaf Hussain, but Mr. Hussain doesn’t care about a single worker or any Urdu-speaking person.”

Flanked alongside senior former party leader Anis Qaimkhani, he said MQM stayed in power despite worst performance from 2008 to 2013 just because of party’s organizational structure and modus operandi.—INP

Related