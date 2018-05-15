Another Kashmiri girls goes missing

Srinagar

Another Kashmiri girl Rubina Akhter of Rajouri goes missing spreading fear far and wide. Police on Monday sought help from the general public in tracing a missing teenage girl from Wangund Teilbal area of Srinagar.

Police said as per the report lodged by one Shakoor Ahmad Bajad in Police Station Harwan that his sister namely Rubina Akhter (19), daughter of Chaand Bajad resident of Rajouri, at present Wangund Teilbal Srinagar, is missing from Wangund.

“In this regard, a missing report was lodged in Police Station Harwan, Srinagar and search to trace out the missing girl has been started,” police said.

Anybody having any information regarding the missing girl may kindly inform Police Station Harwan on 9596770626 & 9906523334 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on Dial 100, they added.—GK