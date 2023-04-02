Another international airline set to start direct flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Amid continued inflow in the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Pakistan, the central Asian country has decided to start direct flights between the two countries.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov confirmed the development that Azerbaijan Airlines will also start direct flights to several Pakistani cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Mr Farhadov further mentioned that his country’s flag carrier considering to start direct flights to industrial spots to further boost trade between Islamabad and Baku.

In his meeting with the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), the envoy acknowledged that flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines contributed to improve bilateral trade.

The envoy also highlighted that two friendly nations have formed Working Groups under Joint Ministerial Commission to push bilateral ties in agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism, transport, energy, and health.

As Virgin Atlantic and some other airlines exit Pakistan, other air carriers eyed the routes from South Asian nation. Among them is Ethiopian Airlines which is set to connect Pakistan with the entire Africa starting its regular flight operations from Karachi to Addis Ababa next month.