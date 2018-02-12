Another incident of honour killing

HONOUR killing is one of our ugliest truths. Despite the number of efforts including the passage of anti-honour killing bill by Parliament to eradicate this menace, cases of honour killing are still regularly being reported from different areas of the country.

In the latest horrendous incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her brother ‘in the name of honour’ after a Panchayat condemned her to death in Sukkur. Whilst it is appreciable that the police arrested the culprits and registered a murder case forthwith, the butchers now need to be handed down strict punishment at the earliest after a speedy trial in accordance with the provisions of honour killing bill in order to avoid occurrence of such incidents. It is unfortunate that violence against women continues to persist in new and increasingly brutal forms despite a growing global awareness of gender rights. According to a report published by the Aurat Foundation, a humanitarian association, over one thousand women die every year in crimes engineered to ‘protect’ family honour. The ease with which society expects all principles of honour and dignity to be preserved inside female bodies is both abhorrent and chauvinistic. Moreover, the cloak of shame that shrouds most acts of violence against women continues to sustain these worrisome statistics. Whilst the government has enacted the legislation envisaging strict punishment for the culprits of honour killings, many more steps are needed to be taken with the cooperation of the civic society to vanquish this monstrosity. At this point, efforts need to be made at the grassroots level. Passing a law or announcing stricter punishment is one-sided approach. To be able to have a long-term effect we need to provide right kind of education to the young lot that both male and female are important part of the household. We need to spread this awareness to children at young ages, starting from schools, so that our men do not grow up to become killers.

