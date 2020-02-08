Another huge win predicted for Kejriwal in Delhi assembly elections Modi’s BJP projected to be distant second

NEW DELHI Arvind Kejriwal is all set to be the chief minister of Delhi for yet another term, with exit polls predicting a win for his Aam Aadmi Party in the fiercely contested Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. A poll of 10 exit polls predicted 52 seats for the AAP and 17 for the BJP. The Congress is likely to get only one seat. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party was a distant second behind the upstart Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man’s Party, led by former tax inspector Arvind Kejriwal, according to exit polls released after voting ended.