Another heatwave spell likely to hit city from tomorrow

Karachi gears up for another spell of the heatwave that is likely to hit the largest metropolis from Tuesday, forecasts Met office.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) statement, possible heatwave will start from Tuesday and possibly to be lasted till Thursday.

The met office in its latest weather alert warned citizens to be conscious during next few days.

“The maximum temperature is expected to remain between the range of 40 to 44 °C owing to change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze”, the statement said.

“Continental winds from the northwest will blow through the city, pushing the mercury up on the scale,” it added.

The temperature in Karachi on Sunday was recorded to be 37 to 39 °C, which will gradually increase from Monday with the maximum temperature expected to touch 38 to 40 °C, as per the forecast—TNS

