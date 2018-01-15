Another HC deadline to issue passports to Afzal Guroo’s family nearing end

Srinagar

For the past three years, the government is denying passport to the wife of Afzal Guroo, Tabbasum Guroo and their lone son Galib Guroo.

The mother and son duo had applied for passport in 2015 to be able to perform Hajj, a religious obligation for Muslims.

Afzal Guroo, convicted for the attack on India’s Parliament in 2001, was hanged in a hush-hush manner inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 2013. His mortal remains, which Kashmiris and his family have been demanding, are interred in the jail premises.

The previous state government under Omar Abdullah had relaxed the policy of granting passports. It said that travel documents cannot be denied to a person on the basis of his or her relative being involved in “anti-national activities”. The denial of passports to Guroo’s family has made them file a petition in the High Court in 2016.

In an order dated March 25, 2016, the High Court directed the Deputy Inspector General, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Srinagar, to carry out the applicants’ verification process and submit the report to the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Srinagar, within one month. But even after nearly two years of the court’s order, the passports have not been issued.

In a fresh petition, no. 2220/2017, filed by Tabassum Guroo through her counsel Mian Abdul Qayoom, the president of the J&K High Court Bar Association, the High Court on December 31, 2017, again directed the RPO Srinagar to consider the application for passports within two weeks.—KR