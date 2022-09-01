Another fall in gold price

Islamabad: Continuing its losing streak on the third day as well, the gold price fell by another Rs1500 per tola on Wednesday.

Gold price declines by Rs.5100 per tola

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price went down by Rs1,500 per tola and Rs1,286 per 10 grams to hit Rs139,000 per tola and Rs119,170 per 10 grams.

During the last three days, the price of gold plunged by Rs8,000 per tola.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola and Rs1,303.15 per 10 grams today.

