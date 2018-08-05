Another Diamer school torched as police nab over dozen suspects

GILGIT : Another girls’ school was burnt down in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district as police have ramped up operation against militants behind such brazen attacks on educational institutions.

In an exchange of fire between the security personnel and armed men, the prime suspect behind the torching of schools was killed, according to the police. The suspect was said to be also behind the killing of a policeman during a raid on a house in Tanger tehsil of Diamer.

One police constable was martyred while another injured when the miscreants opened indiscriminate firing on the police party conducting raids for arrest of the culprits in Tanger area early this morning.

More than two dozen suspects believed to be behind the attacks on schools have been arrested during raids in different parts of the district with six FIRs registered at different police stations.

In the latest attack, a government girls’ school in Darel tehsil of Diamer was torched by the militants who are opposed to girls’ education.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu cognizance of the incident and summoned reports from the GB home secretary and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary.

Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk also took notice of the arson attacks on educational institutions and ordered strict action under the law against the elements involved in the torching of schools in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman via telephone, he strongly condemned the incident. He said burning of schools is not acceptable at all.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the progress in investigation into the incident.

He said all out efforts are being made to identity the responsible elements and bring them to justice.

The schools that were burnt down include Girls Primary School located in Ronay, Chilas; Girls School Takya; Social Action Programme (SAP) Primary School in Hudur area; Primary School in Tabor village of Darel Valley; SAP Primary School in Tabor, Darel; Girls Primary School Sheegay Manikal, Darel Valley; Girls Primary School Galee Bala, Tangir Valley; Primary School Galee Bala, Tangir Valley; Girls Primary School Khanbary; Girls Primary School Gyal Village.

GB has been relatively free of the militant violence that has plagued some other parts of Pakistan. Basic education needs in GB are being met by private or community organisations, and a large number of primary schools have been set up by non-government organisations.

