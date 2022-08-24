Another case registered against Imran, others for violation of Section 144

The Islamabad police has registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of the PTI for violations of Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) in the capital on August 20 — the day the party held a rally to protest against incarcerated member Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

The first information report (FIR), was registered on August 22 at the Aabpara police station under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.