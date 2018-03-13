Another Careem driver killed in Islamabad car snatching incident

ISLAMABAD – In a shocking incident, another driver of a ride-hailing service, Careem, was shot dead in the federal capital on late Monday night, the company said in a statement.

“We sadly announce that our Captain Sajawal Ameer was killed last night at 10:35 pm in a car snatching incident,” reads the statement issued on Tuesday.

It adds, “His death is a terrible tragedy and Careem mourns with his family and prays for Sajawal Ameer’s soul. This is the second such incident to have occurred in Islamabad in the recent past”.

Orignally published by INP