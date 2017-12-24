Another campaign against China

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

A day after United Nations General Assembly torpedoed Trump by voting 128-9 to declare US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void”, a well orchestrated campaign was kicked off against People’s Republic of China.

US dominated International media organizations reported on Saturday quoting a newly released British diplomatic cable that at least 10,000 people were killed in the Chinese army’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

The story which seemed to be cooked-up by the West is based on a document which was compiled by then British ambassador to China Alan Donald 28 years ago.

According to media reports, the only source of story was an annonymous person who passed on information to the British Diplomat by his (diplomat’s) friend who is currently a member of the State Council” — the Chinese cabinet.

It is interesting to note that that the controversial report was leaked to International media a day after China on Friday urged the United States not to set itself up as a “human rights judge” and denounced the US Treasury Department for punishing a Chinese public security official for alleged rights abuses.

It is worth noting that Gao Yan was one of the targets of an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blocking the property of foreigners involved in human rights abuses.

Reportedly, Gao had been in charge at Chaoyang Detention Center in Beijing where a Chinese rights activist, Cao Shunli, was held and questioned prior to her death in hospital under police custody in March 2014. Rights groups say Cao was tortured and denied medical care.

As far as fresh accusations against China are concerned, It is not the first time that accusations are hurled on Chinese government. Rather, West has been hatching such types of conspiracies against China for long time. However, timing of declassifying of a British Diplomat’s controversial cable matters a lot. The accusations came a day after the World humiliated the USA and its allies by voting 128-9 to declare US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void. “Accusing Chinese army for killing the protesters is just an assertion. Its a typical US& West mindset to use media against their competitors,” said an Islamabad based diplomat on condition of anonymity.

Research done by this correspondent revealed that West has long been at odd with People’s Republic of China. So is the United States of America as well as mainstream international media. Perhaps, rise of China to a major economic power within a time span of only twenty-eight years is described by analysts as one of the greatest economic success stories in modern times, has made World’s so called leaders including USA afraid of Chinese success story.

From 1979 (when economic reforms were first introduced) to 2006, China’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an average annual rate of 9.7 percent, the size of its economy increased over eleven-fold, its real per capita GDP grew over eight-fold, and its world ranking for total trade rose from 27th to 3rd.

By some measurements, China has become the world’s second-largest economy, and it could be the largest within a decade. For the United States, China is now its second largest trading partner, its fourth-largest export market, and its second-largest source of imports.

According to CRS report for Congress, the emergence of China as a major economic power has raised concern among many U.S. policymakers, who worry that China’s rise means America’s relative decline.

This report examines the implications (both challenges and opportunities) for the U.S. economy from China’s rapid economic growth and its emergence as a major economic power.