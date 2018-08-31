Another body on police reforms

ACCORDING to reports, Punjab government has decided to form the Police Reform Commission under the leadership of Nasir Khan Durrani, former IG of KP and an incumbent member of the Punjab Public Service Commission. It will recommend measures to transform the highly politicised Punjab police into a professional outfit, which would be politically neutral, operationally autonomous, service oriented and externally accountable.

The objectives for which the Commission has been constituted are indeed laudable and their realisation could mean much for people of the province. It is often said and rightly so that the entire system would stand reformed if police performs its functions and responsibilities strictly according to the book. Crimes, terrorism and corruption can best be tackled if police honestly investigate cases and defend them vigorously in courts. However, it is known to all that presently the police force is one of the hated entities in the country because of corruption and excesses committed against people. People who are wronged preferred keeping mum than lodging complaints with police because of ‘Thana’ culture that every government promised to end but avoided.

There is gross political intervention in the working of police as is evident from the fact that most of the elected representatives want police officers of their choice in their respective areas. Attempts aimed at reforms were made by successive governments and most noteworthy was the initiative of the then Interior Minister Moinuddin Haider who also managed foreign funding for execution of his plan but no noticeable progress was achieved except procurement of some improved equipment and facilities for police. As Nasir Durrani is a committed and honest person, one hopes he will be able to produce a workable document but the real test would be implementation of his recommendations by the government in letter and in spirit.

Share on: WhatsApp