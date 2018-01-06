Another blow to Balochistan govt as minister, adviser resign

Staff Reporter

Quetta

In the latest blow to the PML-N government in Balochistan, the newly appointed Adviser to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Majid Abro resigned from his position on Friday.

Abro, who was appointed in place of Mir Amanullah Notezai after the latter signed the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaulah Zehri, sent his resignation to Governor Balochistan.

Minister for Labour and Manpower Rahat Jamali also tendered her resignation amid speculations regarding more resignations.

“More ministers and advisers will follow these resignations,” former home minister Sarfraz Bugti said. He said Zehri has lost majority in the house and change was imperative as per the democratic principle.

The latest resignations have arrived following Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night where Abbasi requested Fazl to extend support for PML-N’s fragile government in Balochistan.

However, the Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Maulana Wasey told media that JUI-F chief refused to save PML-N’s sinking boat. “We are part of opposition for last more than four years, how can we support government?” Wasey said.

PML-N government in Balochistan led by Zehri faced a sudden crisis earlier this week when some treasury MPAs filed a no-confidence motion and important ministers and advisers, notably home minister Sarfraz Bugti and fisheries minister Sarfaraz Domki, switched camps, sparking a series of resignations and sackings.

Following the development, Zehri’s coalition partners, the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and the National Party, publicly offered him some words of support, even as at least one of NP’s own MPA was among signatories of the motion.