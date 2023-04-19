Another bailable arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Islamabad: An Islamabad-based court on Tuesday issued yet another bailable arrest warrant for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to the threatening of a lady judge.

The warrant was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman who heard the case on Tuesday.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the prosecutor, argued at the beginning of the hearing that the chairman of the PTI had been summoned by the court in his own capacity.

The former prime minister’s request for a personal exemption was rejected, he stated.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, who arrived later, apprised the court that Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing bail pleas in multiple cases. He added that his client was unable to walk properly due to his leg injury and that the court also has to look after his client’s security.

After hearing all the arguments, the court issued the warrants and directed the PTI chief to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 while adjourning the hearing till May 25.

The court further directed the authorities concerned that the court orders be sent to Zaman Park.

The case

Last year, while addressing a rally in Islamabad on August 20, Imran Khan alleged that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He threatened to take “action” against the judge and the Islamabad IG and DIG police.

Following the speech, a contempt case was initiated against the former prime minister.

After multiple back and forths, Imran Khan appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologize for his remarks. Following the IHC quashed the contempt case against Imran Khan.