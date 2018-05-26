Another backtracking by Trump

NORTH Korea lived up to pledge made to the international community by destroying its only nuclear test site and that too in a verifiable manner as the process was witnessed by journalists from across the globe. By doing so, North Korean leadership conveyed to the world that it was ready to do its part to lower regional tension and act as a responsible member of the global village.

It is, however, unfortunate that as North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un was showing goodwill gesture, US President Donald Trump responded by cancelling a planned summit with North Korea in Singapore next month. This must have come as a shock to the North, which was gradually taking measures to win back the trust of the South as well as other neighbours that were apprehensive of its nuclear pursuits. It is all the more regrettable that while calling off the historic summit with Kim, President Trump, in a letter has used offensive language and threatened the North that the US military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea. Such a development on a day when North Korea was demonstrating its willingness to take measures to reduce tension, is surely acute embarrassment for North Korean leader and he might not be forthcoming to give further concessions. The US move comes a day after President Trump unilaterally revoked nuclear deal with Iran and instead came out with more stringent and provocative demands that are unlikely to be considered seriously Tehran as no sovereign country can entertain such derogatory demands. These two unilateral moves have conveyed an impression to the world that the United States was no credible and reliable power. In this backdrop, statement of Pyongyang that it was still willing to give time and opportunity to President Trump to review his decision is appreciable and should be given serious thought by Washington.

