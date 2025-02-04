Another attempt to be made to privatize Pakistan International Airline

ISLAMABAD – Another attempt to be made for privatization of Pakistan International Airline (PIA)) is being made, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

“Several returning bidders and parties are taking part in the process,” said the sources while quoting the proceedings of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatization presided over by Federal Minister Farooq Sattar.

They said that the NA Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that in the previous round, the bidders had recommended waiving the 18% GST imposed by the government on the inclusion of new aircraft and fleet expansion.

The bidders, they said, had said that removing the tax would facilitate the acquisition of new aircraft.

The committee was informed that the PIA’s liabilities amount to Rs45 billion which included Rs26 billion in tax liabilities to the FBR, Rs10 billion owed to the Civil Aviation Authority and the remaining amount consisted of pension liabilities.

The IMF agreed that if PIA is privatized, the 18% GST could be removed to encourage private sector investment in new aircraft.

The committee was further informed that non-core assets are not part of PIA’s bidding process, and the government is formulating a separate policy for the said assets. The consultant has suggested two to three options to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization for consideration.