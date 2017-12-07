Another attack on education

Another heinous attempt was made to demolish the culture of education in Peshawar on Friday 1st of Dec, which left at least 9 martyred and more than 35 injured. Although police did its best to give a befitting response to terrorists but damage has been done.

It clearly depicts the failure of National Action Plan. The government should seriously revise its policies about national security otherwise such kind of attacks on educational institutes will end up in decreasing literacy rate in Pakistan.

AAMNA NAWAZ

Rawalpindi

