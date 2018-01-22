Another anti-Pakistan campaign

FOLLOWING smear campaigns in Geneva and London, anti-Pakistan campaign has now reached the US cities. The campaign began with ‘Free Balochistan’ signs on a number of yellow taxicabs in New York last month. And it came to the US capital this week when ‘Free Karachi’ signs appeared on Washington cabs and mini trucks. Though our mission in the US was quick to take up the matter with the State Department which assured of continued support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territory integrity, yet these malicious campaigns one after another in major world cities which require a lot of funding leaves no doubt that these are being backed none other than by our arch rival India to malign Pakistan.

In fact India is not only supporting terrorist outfits such as defunct Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) but its support for the leadership of MQM-L is also on record — something also admitted by those who formerly remained associated with the party. Therefore campaign, both in New York and Washington, leaves no doubt that India is behind the propaganda campaigns. Also, it is not the first time that India is resorting to such loathsome tactics but in the past also it remained involved in the dismemberment of Pakistan that saw the creation of Bangladesh. And now it is cherishing the dream to repeat the history but we have no doubt in saying that this time it is bound to bite the dust as the situation is far different than that was in 1971. Today, in fact, there is no such demand of separation or independence in Balochistan as well as Karachi. The fact is that the launch of CPEC project has opened new avenues of development in Balochistan while security situation has improved significantly as a result of operation in Karachi against criminal elements backed by the enemy. We understand this is after meeting failures to stoke unrest both in Karachi and Balochistan, our enemy is now engaging us in a fourth generation war by using tactics such as media manipulation, propaganda and psychological warfare. It is time for our Foreign Office to expose the nasty face of India before the world and also forcefully highlight by different means the atrocities that India is committing in occupied Kashmir where actually a genuine demand exists for separation from the bloody clutches of occupying forces.

Then our government also needs to take notice of the controversial changes that the UNHCR has recently introduced in the syllabus for school children at the Afghan refugee camps which contains questionable content including showing the Pak-Afghan border as the controversial one, projecting India as a friendly country to Afghanistan, showing Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as part of India and displaying the Afghanistan flag on every page. This appears to be a deliberate effort to stoke hatred in the minds of young Afghan souls against Pakistan. While, the KP government has sought an explanation from the Afghan refugees’ commissioner on the matter, it is also for the federal government to raise the matter with the UNHCR and get removed immediately the controversial contents that are clearly aimed at destroying the reservoir of goodwill which Afghan people have for Pakistan because of historic brotherly ties and its great support in housing millions of refugees.

