Another accused arrested in MNM motorcycle scam

Salim Ahmed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested accused Muhammad Waqas from Sargodha for collecting Rs 10.2 million fraudulently while booking around 5,000 motorbikes as director in the MNM motorcycle scam.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused defrauded public at large by luring them into getting motorbikes for only Rs 25,000. The accused managed to book 5,000 motorbikes.

It was revealed during initial investigation that the man accused, Ahmad Siyal got registered his Multi-level Marketing (MLM) firm with Securities & Exchange Commissions of Pakistan (SECP) in 2017 and started his business of import and export of motorbikes’ spare parts.

But, afterwards the accused in connivance with other co-accused, launched a company namely M/s Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) (Pvt) Limited and started receiving hefty amounts on account of providing motorcycles after receiving Rs 25,000 cash on the promise of bike’s delivery in 45 days.

Meanwhile, hundreds of offices were opened in different cities like Jhang, Bhakkar, etc., where thousands of agents started collecting money for their own commission worth Rs1,000 per bike. Initially, the owners of M/s MNM Private limited distributed around 20,000 motorbikes to hoodwink people.

The SECP, smelling a rate in the matter, referred the case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which later transferred it to NAB Lahore in Sept 2017.

NAB Lahore has, so far, arrested 26 culprits involved in this scam wherein, 17 were arrested from different parts of Punjab last week.

On Friday, NAB Lahore arrested another important accused, Muhammad Waqas, who is accused of getting Rs 10.2 million as commission.

NAB Investigation Officials taken Physical Remand of accused Muhammad Waqas till June 13 by producing him in an accountability court.