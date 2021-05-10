Another 1m Sinovac vaccine doses arrive

One more stock of 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China through a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The federal government has expedited the imports of COVID-19 vaccines after the virus spread intensifies in the country.

Prior to the arrival of fresh stock, six special planes of the national carrier had brought millions of vaccine doses to Pakistan.

Sources said that Pakistan had purchased the Sinovac vaccines from a Chinese pharmaceutical company and the stock arrived at Islamabad airport today.—INP