Annual training workshop held at Pakistan Arts Council

In connection with the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day, International Writers Forum Pakistan and Punjab Arts Council jointly organized an annual training workshop and distribution of certificates and shields here on Sunday.

The General Secretary International Writers Forum Pakistan, Aqdas Hashmi performed duty of the anchorperson. After the inauguration, a concert was held in which the famous ghazal and Sufi singer Aqdas Hashmi impressed the audience with his artistic voice.

The event was attended by literary and social personalities from all over Pakistan, including fiction writers, columnists, novelists, scholars, and other literary journalism and research characters. In the second part of the programme, prominent country speakers spoke. The renowned poet and writer Naveed Malik expressed his literary views, literary and social personality Tajdar Hashmi spoke about children’s rights and informed the audience about the National Commission for Children’s Rights. Naeem Nazir, a well-known calligrapher, presented his research on calligraphy and fiction to the participants.

Leading political figure Anjum Iftikhar Qureshi spoke on the growing evils in society and their causes.

After the speeches, special guest Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Jhang Maulana Muawiyah Azam Tariq, Deputy Director Abdullah Nizami, Sajjad Hussain and other distinguished guests distributed prizes among the writers, scholars and teachers who have shown high performance in their respective fields.