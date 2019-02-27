Annual sports competitions of Pakistan Military Accounts held

Wah Cantt

Annual Sports Competitions of Pakistan Military Accounts for Lawn Tennis and Squash events held at POF Tennis Complex and Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Wah Cantt. The Final of Squash was played between CMA Karachi and CMA Quetta in which CMA Karachi won the title with the score 10-2 and 10-4. Mr. Masroor Akbar CMA Karachi was declared Man of the Tournament.

The final of Tennis was played between CMA Wah and CMA Multan. CMA Wah defeated Multan with the score 6-0 and 6-3. Mr. Zafar Iqbal CMA Wah was the Man of the Tournament. Mr. Murtaza Khan Member POF Board was the Chief Guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the position holder players. Addressing on this occasion Chief Guest highlighted the importance of sports and mentioned that the sports is the part and parcel for human body and specially the youth should actively participate in the sport events.—PR

