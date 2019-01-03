Annual report 2018–changing trends in the use of narcotics

Salim Ahmed

With the increasing use of drugs, crystal ice, alcohol and e-Cigarette are being commonly used by youth in the provincial metropolis.

Crystal Ice, which is form of drugs called methamphetamine, is most dangerous drug as it causes physical and mental health harm to the users. When crystal ice is used either orally, snorting or through needle it provide false senses of happiness and wellbeing – a rush strong felling of confidence, psychiatrists, said.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign told media here Wednesday at the launching of ‘Annual Report – 2018-changing trend – use of narcotics in City of Lahore at Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH).

According to him, as many as 22 areas of Lahore are the hub of drug addiction. These areas are: Roshani Gate, Taxali Gate, Masti Gate, Data Darbar area, Ali Park, Royal Park, Laxami Chowk, Nisbat Road, Railway Station, General Bus Stand area, Garhi Shahu, Davis Road, Queen’s Road,Ganga Ram Chowk, Regal Chowk, the Mall, Chauburji and Yateem Khan Chowk etc.…

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that Lahore is second biggest city of Pakistan after Karachi, where the use of drugs/narcotics and its sale are easy. There are 21 different most affected areas in the city of Lahore where injection drug users using and injecting drugs without any fear. Emphasising the need for awareness, he said teachers can play pivotal role in reforming and strengthening the education system. The Higher Education Department, School Education Department and Punjab Higher Education Commission have nominated 11000 focal persons on drugs. This is good initiative aimed at checking the drug addiction in the educational institutions, he added. He further said that some areas below the metro tracks are hot spots for drug addiction. Most of the drug addicts used drugs under the metro tracks.

