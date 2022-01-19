Annual photograph exhibition of Twin Cities photo journalists

Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalists Association in collaboration with the embassy of United Arabs Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday organized annual photograph exhibition participated by 57 photojournalists of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

With theme “Islamabad Poem by Nature”, during the exhibition, some 99 photographs were put on display highlighting the beauties of federal capital through the lens of camera.

Federal minister for HRs, Ms Shareen Mazari appreciated the skills of the photo journalists and the way they have brought to light the hidden beauty of the capital. She expressed her desire that the photo journalists should hold their next exhibition on the issue of human rights and extended her ministry’s all out help in this connection. Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan in his brief address said that some of the photographs also pointed out some civic and other problems being faced by the residents of the Federal Capital and said that they would take measures to resolve the same.

In his welcome address President of Photo Journalists Association (Professional Group) Sajjad Haider said that they have been serving the cause of photojournalists for well over 20 years and up till now managed Rs. 1.5 crore for the welfare of the community.

UAE Deputy Head of Mission Rashid Al Ali and CEO Hanif Jewellers Salman Hanif lauded the efforts of photojournalist and admired their tremendous work of photography in exhibition. They also awarded cash prize to organizers of event Ch Jahangir Rizwan Khan, Mohammad Asim Raja, Zafar Raja, Riaz and Mudasser Raja with huge applauds. In the exhibition the best photographer’s award was given to Mohammad Asim of Dawn while Sultan Bashir was declared the best photographer of the year 2021. Moreover, senior most photojournalist of twin cities Abdul Hameed Zafar Awan and Agha Qaiser were awarded souvenirs for serving from 40 to 50 years in the field of photojournalism.