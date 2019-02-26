Annual maintenance power suspension schedule

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 27 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 27 February 2019, 09:00am to 02:00pm, C.Taimor Sh (G-10/2), G-10/4 (H/Cour), G-10/M, EOBI, Bela Road, C.Taimor Sh (G-10/2), Bani Gala, G-8, Tufail Shaheed, Sudhran, Ayub Market, G-10/1, F.H.S, I-10/1, G-14/4, F-11/2, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Patriata, Bari Imam, Bagh Sardaran, 4th Road, Hamza Camp, Fizaia, Iqbal Road, Dk. Hukam Dad, Maj. Masood, Benazir Bhutto, Jamia Masjid Road, Muslim Abad, Mehboob Shaheed, Bank Road-I, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-I, PWD-II, Kalamabad Park, Radio Pakistan, BBIA, Askari-7, Jhawara, Shah Jevan, Mansoor Shaheed, PAECHS, Japan Road, ECM feeders, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm etc. In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.—PR

