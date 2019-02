Annual IESCO maintenance power suspension schedule

Islamabad

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 02 & 03 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 02 February 2019, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Chahan, Gaggan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, On 03 February 2019, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Taxila, Haro-1, Ghauri, Nisar Shaheed, SS Soori, Margalla, Nawazish Sh, Museum, HMC-3, Engg. University, HFF-1,2,3,4&5, HMC-1, HRF-1&2, R/ Pouline, B.O.C, HMC-2, Wah-POF-(N), Wah-POF (E/W), Wah Nishat-Tarbeela, Wah- Gadoon-Tarbela, Wah-Mustehkum, Wah-ACL, Wah-F/Jang, Wah-Haripur-Havallian , POF (Emergency), Rashid Minhas, Khan Abad, HECO, Khan Pur, Pathergarh, Lalazar, Lalarukh, Col. Sher Khan, Gudwal-1&2, KSB, Hassanabdal, Islampura, Pourmiana, Ghari, Munir Abad, AWC Housing Society, Industrial Bahter, Burhan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, COD Kala, Borian, Jakkar, Pakhwal feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Katas feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.—PR

